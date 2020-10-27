Related Program: All Things Considered Is It Theater? Chekhov's 'The Seagull' Adaptation For The Sims 4 To Stream On Twitch By Jennifer Vanasco • 1 hour ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on October 27, 2020 4:36 pm Playwright Celine Song is transforming Anton Chekhov's The Seagull into something avant-garde — by adapting a version that will be presented in The Sims 4 video game and streamed on Twitch. TweetShareGoogle+Email