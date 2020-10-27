Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Is It Theater? Chekhov's 'The Seagull' Adaptation For The Sims 4 To Stream On Twitch

By Jennifer Vanasco 1 hour ago
Originally published on October 27, 2020 4:36 pm

Playwright Celine Song is transforming Anton Chekhov's The Seagull into something avant-garde — by adapting a version that will be presented in The Sims 4 video game and streamed on Twitch.