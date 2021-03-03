Judge Blocks Laws In Showdown Between Governor, Lawmakers

By 1 hour ago

Credit Stephanie Wolf / WFPL

Kentucky's Democratic governor has won a court order temporarily blocking Republican-backed laws threatening to invalidate his executive orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd issued the ruling Wednesday.

 

He says Gov. Andy Beshear's administration made a "strong case" that the laws are likely to "undermine, or even cripple," public health measures needed to protect Kentuckians from the pandemic. The judge issued orders blocking the three laws pending further proceedings in the high-stakes case.

 

Beshear filed a lawsuit challenging the laws soon after his vetoes of them were overridden. He says he appreciates the order and signaled that he's had discussions with lawmakers.


 

Tags: 
Governor Andy Beashear
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd

Related Content

Judge Temporarily Blocks Part Of Law Curbing Beshear’s Powers

By Feb 3, 2021
NursingTogether.com / WFPL

A judge has temporarily blocked a new Kentucky law that allows businesses and schools to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic as long as they follow CDC guidelines.