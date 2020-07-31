Judge Denies Allowing Some Felons To Vote In Primary

An attempt to get some people with out-of-state felony convictions permission to participate in Tennessee’s upcoming Aug. 6 primary election has come to a halt.

Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle on Friday denied a temporary injunction request that would have allowed out-of-state felons to vote in the primary as long as they had their voting rights restored in the state of their convictions.

The request was made by the Campaign Legal Center, a group challenging the legality of Tennessee’s voter restoration rules surrounding out-of-state felony convictions.