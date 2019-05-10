Judge: Pension Plan Analysis Wrongfully Withheld From Public

A Kentucky judge says a financial analysis of Gov. Matt Bevin's original plan to revamp public pensions was wrongfully withheld from public release under the open records law.

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd's ruling Thursday also sheds light on the analysis.

He says it reveals that under the proposed plan, the retirement systems would be fully funded by 2047. But without any changes — as of November 2017 — the systems would be 100% funded by 2043.

Shepherd said the public interest in disclosure of the analysis is "significant."

Bevin's administration denied a Kentuckian's request for a copy of the analysis, saying it was a preliminary record exempted from disclosure under law.

Shepherd disagreed, calling the analysis a "formal and final report."

Bevin's general counsel told the Courier Journal that the administration will appeal.