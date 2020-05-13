Kentucky Derby Museum Set To Donate More Than $10,000 To Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Credit Abbie Myers / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The Kentucky Derby Museum announced it will donate more than $10,000 of its proceeds from online merchandise sales to coronavirus relief efforts in the state.

On May 12 the museum said the donations will go toward Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s Team Kentucky Fund and the One Louisville COVID-19 Response Fund.

The museum pledged last month to donate 20% of online sales from collectible merchandise with the original race date of May 2 to funds that help people who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 146th Kentucky Derby had been postponed from May 2 to Labor Day weekend.

