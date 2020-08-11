Kentucky General Fund Receipts Rise Over Year-Ago Period

Kentucky's revenue collections in July showed resilience amid the coronavirus.

The state said Monday that General Fund receipts surpassed the amount collected in the same month last year. State budget Director John Hicks says General Fund receipts last month totaled $905.1 million. That's up 7% over collections in July 2019.

State officials say last month's collections were surprisingly strong given the general slowdown in consumer spending due to the pandemic.

The General Fund pays for most state services, including education, health care and public safety. July was the first month of the state's new fiscal year.