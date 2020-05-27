Kentucky Nursing Home Partly Evacuated Following Coronavirus Outbreak

Some residents in a Kentucky nursing home have been evacuated to area hospitals after nearly 60 residents and employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

News outlets report the plan to evacuate residents who tested positive for the virus was told to families over the weekend after Nazareth Home’s Clifton Campus in Louisville discovered on Friday about 40 residents and approximately 20 staff members were infected.

Many of those who tested positive did not originally show symptoms. An official at the nursing home says the facility requested testing after some residents began to show symptoms of the coronavirus last week.

