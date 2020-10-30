Kentucky Politics Distilled: It's Almost Election Day

This week in Kentucky politics, Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath crossed the state making their final pitches during the last week of voting.

Kentucky’s chief election officer says the state will post what it has of voting totals on Election Night, meaning we might know the results of some races. And most of the state legislature is up for reelection this year as well, but it will likely still be controlled by Republicans. Jonese Franklin from member station WFPL talked to capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.