Kentucky Politics Distilled: Still No Special Session

By 3 minutes ago

Credit Alexey Stiop 123rf Stock Photo

Kentucky Public Radio's Capitol Reporter rounds up the latest happenings in Frankfort in this week's episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled. 

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin is still trying to drum up support for his new pension bill after he vetoed an earlier version of it. Meanwhile, it’s a little over a week away until Kentucky’s primary election for governor and other statewide offices. Jean West from member station WFPL talked to Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled. 

Tags: 
Kentucky Politics Distilled

Related Content

Kentucky Politics Distilled: A New Pension Bill

By May 3, 2019
J. Tyler Franklin / WFPL

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin finished crafting a new version of the pension bill he vetoed last month and is trying to rally support. He also unveiled his first reelection ad, which is scheduled to air during the Kentucky Derby. And Democrats running for governor have officially taken their gloves off.

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Blames Teacher Protests For Shooting

By Apr 26, 2019
Ryland Barton

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin stepped into controversy again by claiming teacher protests caused a child to be shot in Louisville. And Democratic candidates for governor took part in their first televised debate of the campaign season, differing on the abortion issue.

Kentucky Politics Distilled: A Last-Minute Overhaul Of The Pension System

By Laura Ellis Mar 29, 2019
J. Tyler Franklin / WFPL

The Kentucky legislative session ended this week with lawmakers passing last-minute bills, including major financial legislation dealing with pensions and taxes. The Republican-led legislature also overrode the two bills that Gov. Matt Bevin had vetoed earlier this week.