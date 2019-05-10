Kentucky Politics Distilled: Still No Special Session

Kentucky Public Radio's Capitol Reporter rounds up the latest happenings in Frankfort in this week's episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin is still trying to drum up support for his new pension bill after he vetoed an earlier version of it. Meanwhile, it’s a little over a week away until Kentucky’s primary election for governor and other statewide offices. Jean West from member station WFPL talked to Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.