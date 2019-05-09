Kentucky Primary 2019: Rocky Adkins Tries To Revive Rural Democrats

Rocky Adkins is one of four Democrats running for Kentucky governor this year. He has served in the state legislature since 1987 and was the powerful majority floor leader in the Kentucky House of Representatives until Republicans won control of the chamber two years ago.

Hailing from rural eastern Kentucky, Adkins has worked in the coal industry and is currently the president of RJA Enterprises, a company that does “project development” for companies in the energy and transportation fields.

Adkins is more conservative than his primary opponents and is a longtime member of the legislature’s “pro-life” caucus.

But he describes himself a moderate who can win votes in rural Kentucky that have gone to Republicans in recent years and thinks he has the skills necessary to unite the party against incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Adkins sat for an hour-long interview with WFPL reporters in April. You can listen to his full interview below, or read and listen to highlights on some of the big issues facing Kentucky today. Transcripts have been condensed for clarity.

Adkins on ways Kentucky could raise revenue

Adkins on what Kentucky should do to address its underfunded pension systems

Adkins’ position on Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion

Adkins on his stance on abortion

Adkins on possible solutions for the opioid crisis

Adkins’ position on school choice and charter schools

Adkins’ stance on climate change

Adkins on ways to spur economic development in eastern Kentucky