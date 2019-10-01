Kentucky Releases New School Accountability Report

By & Bruce Schreiner

Kentucky's new school accountability system has awarded the highest five-star rating to 56 schools, while 89 schools lag at the other end of the scale with the lowest score.

The vast majority of public schools fall into the mid-range, three-star category.

The accountability report was released Tuesday by Kentucky education officials.

The report classifies an additional 50 schools as being in need of improvement.

The assessment results show wide achievement gaps in reading and math among white and black students in elementary schools.

Kentucky's new rating program is the result of a requirement that states update their school accountability systems as a result of a federal education law passed by Congress in 2015.

