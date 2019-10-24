Kentucky Releases September 2019 Unemployment Statistics

The Kentucky Center for Statistics has released unemployment statistics for September.

Unemployment rates rose in 18 Kentucky counties, fell in 91 counties and stayed the same in 11 counties. According to a release, Franklin, Oldham and Woodford counties have the state’s lowest unemployment rates with 2.8 percent each. Harlan County has the highest unemployment in the commonwealth at a rate of 11.9 percent.

Calloway and Carlisle counties have the lowest unemployment rates in the Jackson Purchase region, at 3.5 percent. The region has an overall rate of 4 percent. The Pennyrile region is at 4.5 percent unemployment.

Kentucky’s unemployment rate is 0.5 percent higher than the national average.