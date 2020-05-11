Kentucky's Attorney General Joins 18-State Coalition Requesting Congress Investigate China

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined attorneys general from 17 states in asking the U.S. Congress to investigate the communist Chinese government’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson led the effort, sending a letter May 9 to the leadership of the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees and members of House and Senate leadership asking for a Congressional investigation.

“Recent reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment,” Wilson said in the letter. “In what Secretary of State Pompeo has described as a ‘classic communist disinformation effort,’ the Chinese government, aided by the World Health Organization, appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last six months.”

Regarding his participation in the letter to Congress, Cameron said in a statement, “COVID-19 has affected every part of life in the Commonwealth, and the repercussions of the virus will be felt long after the pandemic is over. We owe it to Kentuckians, and all Americans, to undertake a full Congressional investigation into the communist Chinese government’s actions beginning in the earliest days of the COVID-19 virus in Wuhan through its spread to the United States.”

A release issued by Cameron’s office states the current U.S. death toll from the coronavirus is more than 80,000, and the pandemic’s economic devastation has caused the unemployment rate to skyrocket from 3.5% in February to its current rate of 14.7%. The release also states the “Chinese government’s mishandling and deliberate deception has caused hardship for millions of Americans.

Attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia joined Wilson and Cameron in signing the letter.