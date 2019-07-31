Korean Auto Parts Maker Nearing Completion On $50M Facility In Murray

By 42 minutes ago

Rendering if the facility
Credit MURRAY STATE UNIVERSITY TOWN & GOWN, CROPPED FROM RELEASE

A Korean auto parts maker is nearing completion on building a $50 million facility in Murray. DAE-IL Corporation broke ground last summer on the 350,000 square-foot building. 

The company plans to hire 120 full-time positions within five years. Murray Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning said on Wednesday the building is 95% complete.

He says equipment will roll into the building in late fall. Testing will follow and by this time next year, the company will be moving toward full production.

DAE-IL makes automotive and industrial machinery gears and drive train parts. The facility is located in the Murray West Industrial Park.

Company leaders have said parts made in Murray will help put DAE-IL at the forefront of the advancement of electric vehicles.

Screenshot from slideshow at Murray Calloway County Economic Development Luncheon

Tags: 
Dae-Il Corporation
murray

Related Content

DAE-IL Corporation Breaks Ground On $50M Facility In Murray

By Jul 23, 2018
Matt Markgraf / WKMS

A Korean automotive parts maker and local officials ceremonially broke ground on Monday on a $50 million facility in Murray.

Groundbreaking Set For $50M DAE-IL USA Facility In Murray

By Jul 16, 2018
Courtesy of Murray State University Town & Gown, cropped from release.

The ceremonial groundbreaking of a $50 million automotive parts manufacturing facility in Murray is scheduled for July 23. 

Korean Auto Parts Maker Investing $50M in New Murray Facility, Creating 120 Jobs

By Dec 7, 2017
Snehit, 123RF Stock Photo

A Korean automotive parts maker is investing 50 million dollars to build a new facility in Murray, creating 120 full-time jobs.