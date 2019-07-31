Korean Auto Parts Maker Nearing Completion On $50M Facility In Murray

A Korean auto parts maker is nearing completion on building a $50 million facility in Murray. DAE-IL Corporation broke ground last summer on the 350,000 square-foot building.

The company plans to hire 120 full-time positions within five years. Murray Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning said on Wednesday the building is 95% complete.

He says equipment will roll into the building in late fall. Testing will follow and by this time next year, the company will be moving toward full production.

DAE-IL makes automotive and industrial machinery gears and drive train parts. The facility is located in the Murray West Industrial Park.

Company leaders have said parts made in Murray will help put DAE-IL at the forefront of the advancement of electric vehicles.