Ky. Secretary Of State’s Office Says Record Number Of People Registered To Vote In Primary Election

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office said a record number of people are registered to vote in the May 21 Primary election.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced Thursday more than three million people are registered-- a net increase of nearly 19,000 voters since the 2018 General Election.

The Secretary of State’s Office said more than 1.6 million voters are registered as Democrat, more than 1.4 are registered as Republican and nearly 300,000 people affiliate with another party.

The Governor’s seat, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Auditor, Commissioner of Agriculture and Treasurer are on the ballot this year.

People can register to vote online at Govoteky.com.