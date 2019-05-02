Ky. Secretary Of State’s Office Says Record Number Of People Registered To Vote In Primary Election

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office said a record  number of people are registered to vote in the May 21 Primary election. 

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced Thursday more than three million people are registered-- a net increase of nearly 19,000 voters since the 2018 General Election.

The Secretary of State’s Office said more than 1.6 million voters are registered as Democrat, more than 1.4 are registered as Republican and nearly 300,000 people affiliate with another party.

The Governor’s seat, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Auditor, Commissioner of Agriculture and Treasurer are on the ballot this year.

People can register to vote online at Govoteky.com.

2019 Election

Related Content

Bevin Makes Reelection Pitch To Louisville Business Community

By Apr 25, 2019
Ryland Barton

Gov. Matt Bevin made his reelection pitch to a group of Louisville business leaders on Thursday, saying that the other candidates vying for his job are making “grandiose claims and promises.”

Congressman Comer Talks Bevin, Tax Cuts, Border Security, Ocasio-Cortez

By Apr 17, 2019
Matt Markgraf / WKMS

Kentucky Congressman James Comer offered up his usual ‘Washington Update’ at a Chamber breakfast in Murray on Wednesday. He touched on a number of topics, ranging from tax cuts and border security to hemp regulations and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Afterwards, he spoke with WKMS News about his recent comments about Gov. Matt Bevin, the pension relief veto and more on the topics discussed during his presentation.

Deadline To Register To Vote In Kentucky Primary Is A Week Away

By Apr 15, 2019
lightwise / 123rf Stock Photo

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary election in the Commonwealth is Monday, April 22.