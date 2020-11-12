Lexington City Council Eyeing More Involvement In Industrial Development

The Lexington city council is considering a move to allow for more council involvement in a board that plays a key role in possible development of about 200 acres of property near the interstate.

Council Member Josh McCurn won preliminary backing to remove a prohibition for a council rep to sit on the Industrial Authority Board. Fellow Council Member James Brown backs the idea.

“As this economic opportunity moves forward, I don’t see a real opportunity for council to be engaged with what goes on out there without having any representation on the board. So, I would support a local council member on that board with full voting responsibilities,” said Brown.

Some other council members preferred non-voting membership, saying that could lessen any conflict of interest concerns. Council Member Richard Moloney expressed his preference for allowing a state government rep. “And I don’t mean nothing against my colleagues here. We have a lot of talent, but I don’t think we have the expertise to go where they have the talent to go all over the country to find organizations to get that land,” explained Moloney.

No industrial development on this track of land is expected soon. The 200 acres was part of a land-street swap deal with the University of Kentucky.