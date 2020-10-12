LISTEN: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

By 3 hours ago
  • Listen to the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett beginning Monday.
    Listen to the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett beginning Monday.
    Caroline Amenabar / NPR
Originally published on October 12, 2020 8:48 am

The Senate Judiciary Committee begins hearings Monday to consider the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

Listen to NPR's live special coverage of the hearings on this page beginning at 9 a.m. ET. each day. Follow updates here.

The seat was made vacant last month by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, launching a contentious nomination process just weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The process has been complicated by several Senate Republicans testing positive for the coronavirus, including Senate Judiciary members Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the committee will take additional safety precautions for the hearings, and senators will be allowed to ask questions remotely or in person.

If confirmed by Election Day, Judge Barrett's confirmation process would be one of the shortest of the past several decades.

For a recap and analysis of the hearings, subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Senate Judiciary Committee
Judge Amy Coney Barrett
U.S. Supreme Court
President Trump
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Sen. Mike Lee
Sen. Thom Tillis
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Related Content

'Courts Are Not Designed To Solve Every Problem,' Barrett To Say In Opening Statement

By Oct 11, 2020

Updated at 12:50 p.m. ET

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is set to give a glimpse of her judicial philosophy as her Supreme Court confirmation hearing begins in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.

Kentucky Lawmakers Advance Bill Allowing AG To Limit Abortions During Coronavirus

By Mar 26, 2020
Commonwealth of Kentucky

  Kentucky’s Republican attorney general would be able to shut down abortion providers during the coronavirus pandemic under changes to a bill advancing in the state legislature.

Gun Control Groups Voice 'Grave Concerns' About Supreme Court Nominee's Record

By Oct 9, 2020

President Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court says she shares the outlook of her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia. But on the issue of the Second Amendment, Amy Coney Barrett seems to have staked out an even more conservative position.

That's got gun control advocates warning that big changes could be on the way if Barrett gets confirmed.

In 2008, the Supreme Court ruled people have a right to keep handguns at home to defend themselves. Since that time, the high court has mostly avoided taking on new gun cases, refusing to hear 10 such lawsuits in June alone.

Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation Will Move Forward, McConnell Says

By Oct 2, 2020

Updated at 1:20 p.m. ET

Judge Amy Coney Barrett has tested negative for the coronavirus, a White House spokesman said Friday, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he planned to move forward with her confirmation process, which is set to begin Oct. 12.