A Look At President Trump's Conflicts With Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings

By 10 minutes ago
Originally published on July 29, 2019 4:40 pm

President Trump lashed out at Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., with attacks on his Baltimore district. Cummings' has been involved in investigations of the president's finances and administration.