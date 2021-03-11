Looking Back One Year Ago, To The Start Of The Pandemic In Tennessee

This day in 2020 is when the World Health Organization made it official: COVID-19 had become a pandemic.

In just 12 months, so much has happened it’s hard to remember what those earliest days were like. So here’s a look at the start of the pandemic in Tennessee.

The opening scene begins in the Williamson County Emergency Management offices. Dozens of reporters, local officials and public health experts packed into a small media room, shoulder to shoulder — no one wearing a mask. Officials explained how they would respond to the state’s first confirmed case, linked to a now-infamous BioGen conference that became a super-spreader event. Williamson County Schools called off classes for the week as a precaution, despite the patient not having kids in public schools. And the cancellations just dominoed from there.

More: Read WPLN News’ initial live blog from early March 2020

It took a few weeks of pressure from medical professionals for Tennessee’s governor to issue a stay-at-home order and close non-essential businesses. That was the end of March. By that point, Tennessee had only about 1,200 cases in total. Now, a year later, the state often sees more than 1,200 new cases a day — and that’s an improvement over 11,000 from mid-December.

But last March, Tennesseans were already seeing predictions of what could happen and how thousands could die. And that might have seemed hard for many to believe because most people didn’t know many people who’d been sick.

Still, there was a rush on everything — toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and masks. Physicians were even asking their neighbors for masks because there were none to buy.