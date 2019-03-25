Madisonville Among Kentucky Locations For Upcoming Foster Care Forums

A forum to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system is April 9th in Madisonville.

The forum is one of six taking place across the state in the coming weeks. The forums are among reforms called for in House Bill 1, which established the Child Welfare Oversight and Advisory Committee. Feedback from the forums will go the regional Citizen Foster Care Review Board.

These will be included in the board’s annual recommendations to the governor, legislature and state supreme court.

The Madisonville forum is at the Madisonville Community College Education Center from 3 to 4:30.

Other Forums In The Commonwealth

  • Somerset- Pulaski County Board of Education, Central Office Board Room- 3-4:30 p.m. ET- March 28, 2019

  • Florence/Union- Boone County Public Library, Scheben Branch- 3-4:30 p.m. ET- March 30, 2019

  • Owensboro- Kentucky Wesleyan College, Tapscott Chapel- 3:15-4:45 p.m. CT- April 8, 2019

  • Frankfort- Administrative Office of the Courts- 3-4:30 p.m. ET- April 15, 2019

  • Louisville- Home of the Innocents, Advanced Therapy Center Gymnasium- 3-4:30 p.m. ET- April 18, 2019

Foster Care
Citizen Foster Care Review Board
House Bill 1

