Marshall County Board Of Education To Receive $460K For School Violence Recovery Efforts

The Marshall County Board of Education will receive more than $460,000 dollars for school violence recovery efforts.

Kentucky Congressman James Comer said Friday the board was selected through a federal program aiming to help schools recover from violent or traumatic events.

Comer’s office said in a release the Marshall County School District has hired support personnel and school resource officers over the past year. Comer said he’s confident the funds will help mend the school district following last year’s shooting that killed two high school students.

Marshall County Superintendent Trent Lovett said the funds support “crucial aspects” of the district’s recovery.