Marshall County Postpones "Second Amendment Sanctuary" Ordinance Vote

A scheduled vote for an ordinance that would make Marshall County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” has been postponed.

Judge/Executive Kevin Neal in a published letter said the vote was canceled in order to make revisions to the ordinance. He said in the letter he traveled to Frankfort on Friday with Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire to meet with Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Neal said Cameron supports the ordinance, and that he is working closely with Cameron’s office to improve potential issues with the measure’s constitutionality. Neal said a new ordinance will be finalized and presented to the court in the coming weeks.