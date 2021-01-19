McConnell: Trump ‘Fed Lies’ To Mob About Biden Election

Credit Sydney Boles / Ohio Valley ReSource

  Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell opened the Senate on Tuesday saying the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol was “fed lies” by the president and others in the deadly riot.

McConnell’s remarks come on Trump’s last full day in office.

The Republican leader vowed a “safe and successful” inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden on Wednesday. It’s an unparalleled time of transition as the Senate presses ahead to his impeachment trial and starts confirmation hearings on Biden’s Cabinet.

Three new Democratic senators-elect are to be sworn into office Wednesday. Security is extremely tight after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building Jan. 6. The new senators’ arrival will give Democrats a slim majority, a 50-50 divided Senate chamber.

