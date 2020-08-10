Murray Independent School District Staff Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

A western Kentucky school district is working to reopen safely after staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Murray Independent School District has 500 staff members working throughout the elementary school, middle school, high school, area technology center and the district’s administration building. According to district Public Information Officer Sherry Purdom, four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the summer. Purdom said two cases are currently active.

Protections afforded by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) prevent school leaders from disclosing where in the district the employees work, Purdom said.

“Due to HIPAA requirements, the health status of MISD employees will not be disclosed at any time,” Purdom said. “All school district buildings are open during regular business hours and will continue to follow guidelines from the CDC, KY Dept. of Public Health, Office of the Governor and the Calloway County Health Department.”

The Murray Independent School District is slated to begin in-person and online instruction on August 24.