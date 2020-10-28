Murray State Volleyball Set To Begin Spring Conference-Only Season

Murray State University’s volleyball team will begin an adjusted season schedule in the spring 2021 semester, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of fall sports.

Competition will begin in February and will feature a 16-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule. According to a release from Murray State Athletics, the OVC will play a Sunday/Monday format and two midweek games against its team's travel partner. The travel partner system is meant to allow smoother scheduling by placing multiple teams in competition on the same date. Murray State’s travel partner is Austin Peay State University.

Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner Beth DeBauche said all OVC athletic events will be held in accordance with federal, state and local public health guidance. She said she is excited for athletic competition to resume.

“I am delighted that we are able to provide our fall sports student-athletes with a plan for competition that sets forth a complete conference schedule,” said DeBauche. “As a conference, we remain committed to providing our student-athletes with an exemplary competitive experience this year and keeping their interests at the forefront of our planning efforts.”

View the 2021 Murray State University women’s volleyball schedule here.