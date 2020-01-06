New Cadiz Water Treatment Plant Expected To Be Completed September

A new water treatment plant in Cadiz is expected to be operational by September.

The water treatment plant currently being used was built in 1963.

Kerry Fowler is the Cadiz Public Works Director. He said building a new plant is necessary for Cadiz to grow.

“We've sort of run out of room and we're getting close to meeting our capacity,” Fowler said. “So, we had no other option but to build a new water treatment plant.”

Cadiz currently uses 650,000 thousand gallons of water a day, according to Fowler. The new plant’s capacity will be more than double that amount, 1.5 million gallons per day. Fowler said this new plant should be able to sustain Cadiz for the next 50 years.

Construction on the plant began in November of 2018.

There are no plans set to develop the current water treatment plant when it goes offline in September.