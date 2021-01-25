New Federal Funds Announced For Kentucky Lock And Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is announcing $110,100,000 in its fiscal year 2021 work plan for the Kentucky Lock and Dam project in western Kentucky, according to a press release from U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Corps officials said the Kentucky Lock’s shipment delays are among the longest in the country, placing a strain on the movement of $5 billion in commodities annually through the waterway. McConnell said the new funds will allow for the expansion of the lock, largely eliminating the delays.

“Kentucky continues to take full advantage of our location at the heart of America’s inland waterways system. The Army Corps’ Work Plan will reinvest in our Commonwealth’s vital infrastructure, promoting economic growth and supporting our maritime workers,” said McConnell in a statement. “I’ve consistently engaged with the communities around the Kentucky Lock and Dam, and I’m proud to continue delivering for these families and workers. I’ll keep working with our partners at the Army Corps so they can finish the job and improve the efficiency of commerce on Western Kentucky’s inland waterways.”

The appropriation comes after a successful effort last year by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to secure a $1.1 billion funding authorization for the Lock and Dam project.

McConnell said the Corp’s work plan also includes $8,750,000 for major rehabilitation at the Rough River Lake Dam in Kentucky.