NPR's Yuki Noguchi To Talk Business and the Economy at Murray State

Join fellow WKMS listeners and members Thursday, June 6th to hear stories about business, economic and workforce issues from seasoned NPR Business Correspondent Yuki Noguchi. WKMS and Murray State's Town and Gown are hosting the free event in Murray State’s Wrather Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Since joining NPR in 2008, Noguchi has covered a range of business and economic news, with a special focus on the workplace — anything that affects how and why we work. In recent years she has covered the rise of the contract workforce, the #MeToo movement, the Great Recession, and the subprime housing crisis.

In 2011, she covered the earthquake and tsunami in her parents' native Japan. Her coverage of the impact of opioids on workers and their families won a 2019 Gracie Award. She also loves featuring offbeat topics, and has eaten insects in service of journalism.

Yuki started her career as a reporter, then an editor, for The Washington Post. She reported on stories mostly about business and technology.

Yuki grew up in St. Louis, inflicts her cooking on her two boys, and has a degree in history from Yale.

You can submit your questions in advance by emailing msu.wkms@murraystate.edu, you may also submit a question at the free talk.

WHEN: Thursday, June 6th @ 7:30pm

WHERE: Murray State's Wrather Auditorium

COST: FREE