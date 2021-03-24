NWS Paducah: Prepare In Advance For Severe Weather Thursday Afternoon

The National Weather Service of Paducah is urging those in western Kentucky to prepare for a potential severe weather threat Thursday afternoon including damaging straight-line winds, hail and the possibility of tornadoes.

Lead Forecaster David Humphries said in a virtual call Wednesday contributing factors such as available moisture and the winds needed to lift that moisture have much of western Kentucky under an “enhanced” risk for severe weather.

“Especially in southern Kentucky. So, keep an eye on the sky, keep an ear to your local updates and be ready to act if those watches and warnings are posted,” Humphires said.

The fast-moving storms could affect the region anywhere from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST Thursday. Humphires said those in the region should be aware of any weather warnings or watches posted by the station. Find local weather updates at the National Weather Service of Paducah’s website.