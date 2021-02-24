Paducah Board Seeks Public Input From Southside Residents, Business Owners

The Paducah Board of Commissioners extended an invitation to Southside Paducah residents and business owners to one of two public meetings in March to discuss Neighborhood Empowerment.

The first meeting is March 4 from 5-6:30 p.m. The second is March 11 from 5-6:30 p.m. Both will be held at Soirées Events & Catering located at 2069 Irvin Cobb Drive.

The City of Paducah issued a press release which states during the city’s strategic planning retreat earlier this month, the board selected 12 priority items, and ‘Neighborhood Empowerment’ with specific attention to Southside Paducah is one of the top 12 focus areas.

Mayor George P. Bray said in a statement, “Empowering the Southside neighborhood was put forth by Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson as one of his top priorities. The board agrees that listening to the citizens and business owners in this section of Paducah is the first step in developing a plan for its growth and beautification. I look forward to hearing from the residents and business owners about what will create and maintain a positive, uplift for this vital area.”

The release stated light refreshments will be served at these meetings and asked all attendees to wear a facial covering.