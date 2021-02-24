Paducah Board Seeks Public Input From Southside Residents, Business Owners

By 1 minute ago

Credit City of Paducah

The Paducah Board of Commissioners extended an invitation to Southside Paducah residents and business owners to one of two public meetings in March to discuss Neighborhood Empowerment.

The first meeting is March 4 from 5-6:30 p.m. The second is March 11 from 5-6:30 p.m. Both will be held at Soirées Events & Catering located at 2069 Irvin Cobb Drive.

 

The City of Paducah issued a press release which states during the city’s strategic planning retreat earlier this month, the board selected 12 priority items, and ‘Neighborhood Empowerment’ with specific attention to Southside Paducah is one of the top 12 focus areas.

 

Mayor George P. Bray said in a statement, “Empowering the Southside neighborhood was put forth by Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson as one of his top priorities. The board agrees that listening to the citizens and business owners in this section of Paducah is the first step in developing a plan for its growth and beautification. I look forward to hearing from the residents and business owners about what will create and maintain a positive, uplift for this vital area.”

 

The release stated light refreshments will be served at these meetings and asked all attendees to wear a facial covering.

Tags: 
Paducah Board of Commissioners
1 Million Cups
Paducah
Soirées Events & Catering
Mayor George P. Bray

Related Content

National Quilt Museum CEO Stepping Down This Summer

By Duncan Sandlin Feb 17, 2021
Submitted by Frank Bennett

The National Quilt Museum in Paducah will be entering a new era of leadership as their CEO of 10 years announced he is resigning at the end of the current fiscal year. 

Western Kentucky Pharmacy Says Federal Vaccine Distribution Program Going Smoothly

By Taylor Inman Feb 16, 2021
Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Facebook Page

A pharmacist in Paducah said being part of the federal COVID-19 vaccine distribution program has been going well as they continue to inoculate people on a weekly basis. Strawberry Hills Pharmacy in Paducah is one of many local pharmacies across the country to be chosen for the program. 

Residents Of The Purchase, Pennyrile Regions Urged To Conserve Natural Gas

By Hannah Bullard Feb 15, 2021
Stephen Sanderson / Benton Police Dept.

Residents in the Purchase and Pennyrile regions are being urged to conserve their natural gas. Due to the severity of the recent and upcoming winter storms, natural gas providers are saying  units pre-budgeted for the month are quickly depleting.