Paducah Commissioner Abraham Introduces New ‘Fairness Ordinance’ Amendment

Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham introduced a revised amendment Tuesday to amend the city’s ‘fairness ordinance.’

Abraham proposed a version of the amendment last week to add language protecting businesses from participating in activities that go against their religious beliefs. Abraham requested to table it because it missed the words “individual or non-profit.” He introduced a new ordinance including those words.

“A private business owner, individual, or non-profit shall not be forced to violate his or her sincerely held religious beliefs,” Abraham said.

Harless also proposed an amendment at last week’s meeting to align ordinance interpretations with the Kentucky Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Both amendments are scheduled to be discussed at the Board’s May 28 meeting.