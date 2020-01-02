Paducah Innovation Hub Selects Local Teacher As Makerspace Director

The Paducah Innovation Hub has selected a local middle school teacher as the Makerspace Director.

A release on Thursday said Timothy Franklin will begin working at the Innovation Hub on July 1. The Hub is replacing the Paducah Area Technical Center at Paducah Tilghman High School. The hub will offer programs like engineering, robotics, art and design, and information technology.

Franklin has been a teacher since 2006. He served as a middle school science teacher in Marshall County for seven years and taught high school and middle school science in Lyon County.

He currently teaches math and science at Paducah Middle School and will continue to teach there for the remainder of the school year.