Pension Decision Looms Over Kentucky Legislature's Last Day

Kentucky's Republican governor says he will sign a bill that would weaken one of the country's worst-funded pension systems while helping some independent but state-funded agencies avoid bankruptcy.

Gov. Matt Bevin sent a letter to state lawmakers on Friday saying he would sign a version of House Bill 358. It would let some state-funded agencies exit the retirement system without paying all of what they owe.

Bevin said it would be worse for the pension system if some of the state-funded agencies collapse and stop contributing to it.

But other agencies, including a network of at least nine domestic violence shelters, says the bill in its current form would still hurt them.

Kentucky lawmakers will decide what to do on Thursday, the final day of the 2019 legislative session.

