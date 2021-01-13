Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here Pompeo Shakes Up Long-Standing Rules For U.S.-Taiwan Relations By John Ruwitch • 3 hours ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on January 13, 2021 5:20 pm Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has tossed out decades-old rules that helped the U.S. navigate unofficial relations with Taiwan. NPR discusses whether the Biden administration may inherit new policies. TweetShareGoogle+Email