Belmont president Bob Fisher is retiring after two decades leading the university, which hosted two presidential debates during his tenure.
  The president of Belmont University says he will retire at the end of this academic year after 21 years leading the institution.

Since taking the lead in 2000, enrollment has more than doubled, from roughly 3,000 to more than 8,000 students. And Belmont now considers itself the country’s largest “ecumenical” Christian university.

During his tenure, Belmont also took a step away from its Baptist roots, breaking away from the Tennessee Baptist Convention in a tense period with donors and alumni.

But since then, Belmont has grown its national profile, hosting two presidential debates. The school has also added multiple graduate programs, including colleges of pharmacy and law. Last month, Belmont announced plans to launch a medical school.

“What has been accomplished by our leadership team, our staff, our faculty and especially our students has exceeded anything we could have imagined,” Fisher told the board of trustees Monday night. “My overwhelming response to all that’s been accomplished is a deep sense of gratitude.”

Trustees will announce a search team — no word on exactly when — with the hope of having a new president in place next summer.

 

