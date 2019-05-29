Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here Rain Keeps Falling In Oklahoma As State's Levees Are Tested By Nate Rott • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on May 29, 2019 4:43 pm A surge of floodwater is moving from Oklahoma and into Arkansas. The rain has been relentless the past month and swollen rivers and tributaries are overwhelming some cities. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.