'Red Zone' County Libraries Close Facilities, Transition To Curbside Service

State designation as a “red zone” county for COVID-19 infection is forcing two west Kentucky library systems to close their facilities. The Marshall and McCracken County public libraries will offer only curbside service to patrons in an effort to combat the spread of the virus.

McCracken County’s curbside service will begin Saturday, October 31. Patrons may place items on hold and have them brought to their vehicles by library staff. Library staff will also provide curbside document printing services. View the library’s curbside hours and pickup information here.

The Marshall County Public Library will close facilities November 2-6. Curbside service will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Library officials say they hope to resume in-building operations on November 7.

View more information on Kentucky’s COVID-19 case information, including updated incidence rate maps, here.