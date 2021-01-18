Retraction: Out-Of-Date Story Aired During Morning Edition Newscasts

During Monday’s local “Morning Edition” newscasts, an out-of-date story previously pulled from Kentucky Public Radio aired multiple times.

The out-of-date broadcast story originally published on Nov. 20, 2020 — airing three times at the top of the hour Monday morning — detailed reported COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths for that day.

The dated story also included a statement from Gov. Andy Beshear regarding COVID-19 restrictions he enacted at that time including no indoor dining at bars and restaurants, public and private schools returning to remote learning, and limitations on social gatherings.

The Kentucky Public Radio broadcast story meant to be aired detailed the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Kentucky on Sunday.

WKMS News apologizes for and regrets the error.