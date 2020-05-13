Soldiers Deployed For Virus Outbreak Return To Fort Campbell

More than 200 soldiers who deployed to New York City to help with the coronavirus pandemic have returned to the post along the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

The soldiers are assigned to the 586th Field Hospital, part of the 531st Hospital Center, and spent more than a month at the Javits New York Medical Station caring for COVID-19 patients.

The commander of the 531st, Col. Brandon Pretlow, said the soldiers took care of more than 1,000 patients there. They deployed March 26.

Other soldiers from the 531st remain deployed to New York.