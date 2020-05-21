Some Ky Child Care Programs To Resume June 8, Groups Of 50 Or Fewer Can Gather June 29

Governor Andy Beshear said some childcare programs can resume as soon as June 8. Beshear said in-home childcare programs that care for 10 or less children can re-open on the 8th and larger childcare centers will be allowed to open on June 15.

He also said bars can open and groups of 50 or fewer can gather starting June 29. Beshear said auctions can resume on June 1, as well as horse shows on June 8.

Businesses opening must follow Beshear’s 10 rules for Healthy at Work, as well as additional industry-specific guidelines.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said the larger childcare centers opening on June 15 have to follow additional requirements, including staggered playground times and temperature and wellness checks for everyone.

Friedlander said adults and children who are able should wear masks when childcare centers reopen. He said children under five years old are not required to wear masks.

“It’s a judgement call on a child’s developmental ability and making sure that you’re making the right call on safety for that particular child,” he said.

Friedlander also introduced a program called Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer. He said the program aims to help children who would have been receiving free and reduced meals in school.

“Their parents will be provided some additional benefits so that they can use that to feed their children so their children don’t go hungry,” Friedlander said.

He said P-EBT is a federal program and comes from the Family First Act through Congress. He said the program is “$163 million to the state of Kentucky.”

“If somebody is already eligible for SNAP or TANF or Medicaid...will have this benefit [P-EBT] added to their benefits. If you already have a SNAP card it will just get added to your card,” he said.

Friedlander said people who don’t have SNAP or EBT cards but are in similar programs will receive a card in the mail. He said some people whose children get free and reduced meals or attend a school that has free and reduced meals for all students may also apply for the benefit. He said people can start to apply for P-EBT on June 23.

Beshear reminded people to wash their hands, wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance over Memorial Day weekend. Restaurants open tomorrow.

Beshear announced 135 new cases of COVID-19 today. He said 475 people are currently in the hospital and 92 are in the ICU. The total number recovered is 3,008.

Beshear reported 10 deaths today, including two 56-year-old women from Warren County. He said people ringing bells and lighting up their porches with green lights in solidarity is just as important now as when Kentuckians first started.

He said the virus continues to hit long term care facilities and reported 39 additional residents and 27 staff members have tested positive. He said six residents have died.