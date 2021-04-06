Tennessee Governor Joins GOP Push Against Vaccine Passports

  Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has joined fellow Republicans nationwide to advocate against COVID-19 vaccine passports, which are being developed to let inoculated people travel, shop and dine more freely.

The GOP governor tweeted Tuesday that he supports legislation to prohibit government-mandated vaccine passports to protect Tennesseans' health information and ensure the vaccine remains a voluntary, personal decision. The passports show whether someone has been vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19. It currently exists only in New York. Republicans in multiple states are pursuing proposals to ban their use as a restriction against people's activities.

