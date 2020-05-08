Tennessee Providing Virus Patient Info To First Responders

Credit Staffsfire / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The names and addresses of Tennesseans who've tested positive for COVID-19 are being provided to first responders, law enforcement and paramedics under a state agreement deemed necessary to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to documents obtained by The Associated Press, the agreement was finalized April 3 between Tennessee’s Department of Health and the state’s Emergency Communications Board.

 

The agreement — known as a memorandum of understanding — wasn't publicized when it was signed, but instead distributed to local leaders across the state.

 

coronavirus
tennessee
first responders
tennessee department of health
Tennessee Emergency Communications Board

