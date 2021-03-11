Tennessee Seeks Applicants For Agricultural Business Grants

Credit tn.gov/agriculture / Tennessee Department of Agriculture

Tennessee officials are seeking applicants for grants to help agricultural, food and forestry businesses in distressed counties.

The state Department of Agriculture says awards through the Agricultural Enterprise Fund will be prioritized for new and expanding businesses based on their impact on local farm income, access to markets, increased capacity or agricultural innovation.

 

The deadline to apply for the cost-sharing program is April 1.

 

The department says the fund has awarded nearly $4.3 million to Tennessee businesses since the program's launch in 2017, leading to more than $59 million in private investments from agriculture and forest-product business development.


 

