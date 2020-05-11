Trump Talks Testing After White House Staffers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Updated at 5:51 p.m. ET

President Trump took a combative stance with reporters in the White House Rose Garden on Monday to address the nation's coronavirus testing capabilities, days after several COVID-19 cases near his inner circle heightened concerns of the nation's ability to safely reopen.

Last week, a military valet for the president, as well as the press secretary of Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for coronavirus.

Despite the close proximity of those cases, Trump said on Monday he felt "no vulnerability whatsoever" and still expected country to move swiftly towards reopening.

"I want our country open. I want it open safely, but I want it open. Don't forget, people are dying the other route. You can go with the enclosed route, everything's closed up. You're in your house, you're not allowed to move. People are dying with that too," Trump said.

Health experts have pointed to social distancing as one of the most key measures, alongside robust testing, to containing the virus and preventing new outbreaks.

Still, the White House has now directed staff in the West Wing to wear masks while they are in the building, except when they are at their own desks, a senior administration official said.

The latest rash of infections led to three members of the White House coronavirus task force — head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield — moving to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Trump's return to the podium comes after he had previously signaled that he had soured on the once-daily briefings.

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

However, as the nation moves to relax coronavirus restrictions and social distancing rules, the White House COVID-19 cases have highlighted experts' concerns of possible new case spikes during the country's return to normal.

Trump on Monday sought to assuage those concerns and push his desire to relieve the battered national economy, and promote an image of personal health, during the briefing.

"In the fourth quarter, we're going to do very good. And next year I think we're going to have one of the best years we've ever had because there is a tremendous pent-up demand," Trump said.

Following the new coronavirus diagnoses last week, Trump announced that coronavirus testing at the White House would now be a daily undertaking for him and those closest to him, rather than weekly.

Franco Ordoñez contributed to this report.

