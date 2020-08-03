Unsuitable For A Pandemic? Add Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank To Bankruptcy List

By 4 minutes ago
  • An employee works inside a Jos. A. Bank retail store in San Francisco.
    An employee works inside a Jos. A. Bank retail store in San Francisco.
    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Originally published on August 3, 2020 9:41 am

A collapse in demand for suits and other office attire is leading another storied retailer across the brink, with the parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank filing for bankruptcy.

Parent company Tailored Brands had been struggling with debt and flagging demand before the coronavirus pandemic. But the temporary store closures and collapse in apparel sales during the health crisis took their toll.

Tailored Brands — which also owns Moores Clothing for Men and K&G brands — said in mid-July it would it would shutter up to 500 stores and cut 20% of corporate jobs.

Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Banks are joined in pandemic bankruptcy by upscale rival men's clothier Brooks Brothers, preppy retailer J. Crew, the women's retail group that owns Ann Taylor and Loft, as well as department stores Lord & Taylor, Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney, among others.

"The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 requires us to further adapt and evolve," Tailored Brands CEO Dinesh Lathi said in a statement announcing the bankruptcy late on Sunday. "Reaching an agreement with our lenders represents a critical milestone toward our goal of becoming a stronger Company that has the financial and operational flexibility to compete and win in the rapidly evolving retail environment."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Men's Warehouse
Jos. A. Bank
coronavirus
Tailored Brands
K&G brands
Moores Clothing for Men
Brooks Brothers
J. Crew
Ann Taylor and Loft
Lord & Taylor
Neiman Marcus
J.C. Penney
Dinesh Lathi

Related Content

Pandemic May Be The Push To Open Cuba's State-Controlled Economy

By Aug 2, 2020

Cuba's communist leaders appear to be ready to make good on long promised reforms to the island's state-controlled economy, which has been in a tailspin since the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

Even before the pandemic, the economy was in recession, suffering from reduced Venezuelan subsidies and escalating Trump administration sanctions. Then in March, Cuba banned all air and sea travel to the island, cutting off tourism — a major source of hard currency for the government.

Americans, Go Home: Canadians Track U.S. Boaters Sneaking Across The Border

By Martha Ann Overland Aug 2, 2020

Canadians are typically seen as pretty friendly people, and until the coronavirus pandemic, most were happy to welcome Americans.

But when the coronavirus began to quickly spread in March, the U.S. and Canada shut their shared border to all nonessential traffic.

Since then, Canada's border patrol has effectively prevented caravans of Americans — and their RVs and their campers — from surging across the border as they normally do each summer.

But Americans can be crafty.

U.S. Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal With Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline For COVID-19 Vaccine Push

By Aug 1, 2020

The federal government has reached a deal worth up to $2.1 billion with drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline as part of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's push to have a coronavirus vaccine widely available by early 2021.

The money will go toward clinical trials, scaling up manufacturing and purchasing 100 million doses of the vaccine.