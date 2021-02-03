Warren County Schools Reopen to Full In-Person Learning March 1

By 35 minutes ago

Warren County Public Schools will reopen to full in-person learning March 1 with state Healthy at School guidelines in place.
Credit Facebook / WARREN COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Warren County Public Schools will return to full in-person classes on March 1 for K-12 students. 

Superintendent Rob Clayton said in a 'Reopening Update' on Facebook Live on Tuesday that in-person instruction will be Monday through Thursday, with Friday as a virtual learning day for all students. 

Clayton explained why the district is approaching Fridays this way.

"Throughout the school year, we have used this time to collaborate with colleagues, address learning gaps through small group instruction, conduct home visits, and other activities designed to support our students throughout this challenging time,” Clayton said.

The superintendent said that students who choose not to attend in-person can remain in, or switch to, the Virtual Academy. 

As the schools prepare for full in-person instruction, Clayton said the district continues to deal with the impact of the pandemic on staff members, with many currently receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. For that reason, Feb. 10 and 11 will be distance learning days. 

“Based upon the number of individuals who have developed significant symptoms from their second shot, we find this to be the best decision under these circumstances,” Clayton said.

The decision by Warren County Public Schools to reopen in-person classes is in line with Bowling Green Independent Schools, which announced a transition to full in-person learning on March 2 for students in grades K-through 12.

Tags: 
Warren County Public Schools
Superintendent Rob Clayton
Virtual Academy
in-person instruction
COVID-19
vaccine
Bowling Green Independent Schools

Related Content

'Lay Low And Cool It': Fauci Warns Against Super Bowl Parties Becoming Superspreaders

By 3 hours ago

Many Americans will likely want to celebrate this Sunday's Super Bowl as they have in previous years, with large, snack-filled watch parties. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser and the nation's top infectious disease official, is urging people to break from tradition to prevent a potential spike in COVID-19.

Vaccine Opt-Out Bill Advances In Ky. Legislature

By 45 minutes ago
J. Tyler Franklin / WFPL

A bill that would expand Kentuckians’ ability to opt out of mandatory vaccinations is advancing in the state legislature, though the measure has been scaled back to still require immunizations for children enrolled in school.

China's Vaccine Campaign Hits A Few Bumps

By 3 hours ago

China has approved one domestic coronavirus vaccine for commercial use. Four more are in late stage human trials, and a nationwide vaccination campaign is already underway.

Fulton Schools Announce Dismissal Due To COVID Cases

By Scottlyn Ballard Oct 7, 2020
Fulton County School District

  In the wake of Kentucky’s state health organizations designating Fulton County “critical” for new coronavirus cases, Fulton County District Schools and Fulton Independent Schools have cancelled in-person learning. 