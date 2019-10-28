West Kentucky Native Helps Bring Down ISIS Leader

Trump announced on Sunday the founder and leader of the Islamic State, or ISIS, was killed in a U.S. special operation mission in northwestern Syria. As Bri Hunter reports, a native of west Kentucky helped lead the operation.

 

NPR reports Trump at a press conference on Sunday called ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi “the world's No. 1 terrorist leader.” Trump said Baghdadi exploded a suicide vest as forces enclosed the leader’s compound. Congressman James Comer announced Monday on social media Lieutenant General Scott Howell helped lead and carry out the attack. Howell is a native of Cadiz in west Kentucky. He’s the 15th commander of the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command and the first Air Force officer to hold the position. JSOC is a sector of the U.S. armed forces that oversees special operation missions across all branches of the military. 

 

