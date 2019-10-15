Western Kentucky University Going Tobacco-Free Next Year

Western Kentucky University says it will begin the new year tobacco- and smoke-free.

The school is banning tobacco and vaping products beginning Jan. 1 on all properties owned, operated, leased, occupied or controlled by Western.

Public health Professor Cecilia Watkins said in a news release that the university works to provide a healthy environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors. She says the university also supports research showing health concerns related to tobacco use.

Western offers help for those who want to stop using tobacco-related products. Information is available online.

Western Kentucky University

