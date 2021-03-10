Wildlife Agency Says Invasive Zebra Mussels In Moss Balls

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning that invasive zebra mussels could be hiding in so-called moss balls sold for aquariums.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Agency, Zebra mussels are one of the most destructive invasive species in North America. In order to ensure that they do not reach any local water bodies, wildlife agencies are asking aquarium owners to destroy their "moss balls" and disinfect their tanks.

Full instructions can be found on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website.

The TWRA also warns that aquarium water should never be dumped into drains that can lead to local waters.