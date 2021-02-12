Wildlife Refuge In Western Kentucky Adds 437 Acres

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says the Green River National Wildlife Refuge in western Kentucky is expanding by 437 acres.

A Thursday statement from McConnell says the land will be used for conservation, hunting, fishing and economic growth. It is expected to open to the public later this year for some recreational opportunities, including wildlife photography and observation. Officials say other uses such as hunting and fishing will be allowed after a required planning session is completed and more land is acquired. The refuge in Henderson County was officially unveiled in 2019.